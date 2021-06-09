This video shows a bear that got stuck on a tall utility pole in the US state of Arizona. Its head is seen trapped in the spokes at the top of the pole in the footage broadcast on Fox News.

Utility workers spotted the young bear on Monday. They cut the power and prodded the animal using a rod from the basket of their boom truck. It finally freed itself, climbed down and scampered off.

“The bear, likely startled up the pole, had risked electrocution but then ran away uninjured,” the Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson said in a Facebook post.