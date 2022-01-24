Bear freed by villagers after falling 10ft into empty water tank

A "furious" bear was freed by villagers after falling into a 10ft deep water tank.

Residents in the Shopian district of Kashmir, India, discovered the animal on 22 January, after it had fallen in overnight.

Locals suspect it could have accidentally tumbled into the water tank while coming down from a nearby hill to search for food.

Weighing in at 170kg, the bear had to be tranquilised before wildlife protection officials managed to drag it out in a net, before transporting it to a wildlife park where it will be released back into the wild.

