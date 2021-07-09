Rescue workers braved water, rocks and overgrowth to save a paralysed woman from her flooded home in northwestern Turkey.

Dramatic footage shows the crew first being lifted across rushing floodwater, before climbing on rocks to reach the elderly woman.

The five-man team then pull her to safety through an overgrown forest before finally reaching the vehicle that takes them away.

As they make travel down the road, one rescue worker can be seen comforting the woman, holding her hand throughout the journey.