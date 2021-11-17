Baltic presidents urged the EU to hold "the Lukashenko regime accountable for human trafficking", during a joint press conference in Vilnius.

The Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian presidents called for a tightening of EU asylum policy while urging them to provide "adequate EU financial support for building physical barriers and infrastructure".

Lithuania's President, Gitanas Nausėda said: "This situation requires immediate solutions and actions on the European and international levels.

"The growing threat on the border with Belarus is not only the problem for Lithuania and Poland.

"We are protecting the external borders of the EU and NATO."

