Footage released by the Polish Ministry of Defence appears to show a Belarusian official attempting to compromise the border fence between the two countries.

The video, shared online, does not confirm the location but alleges that Belarus was attempting to make it easier for migrants to cross into Poland.

"Belarusian services under cover of night destroy the fence to allow migrants to cross the border illegally," the accompanying caption read.

Tensions continue to rise on the Poland-Belarus border, with the European Union expected to step up sanctions against Belarus.

