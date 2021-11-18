Watch live as migrants continue to camp close to Belarus-Poland border

Migrants continue to camp on the Belarusian side of the Polish border, with reports guards are guiding them away.

On Tuesday, the border crisis reached boiling point after Polish forces used tear gas and a water cannon to repel those trying to cross into the country.

Temporary shelter has been now provided for those trying to get into the EU, with thousands of men, women and children amassing at Belarus's western borders for months.

