A fire has broken out in the Belfast Harbour estate area of Northern Ireland’s capital.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at around 1pm on Tuesday afternoon and it is reported the blaze is at a scrap metal recycling business.

Thick smoke can be seen billowing from the site, located on East Twin Road, as flames rage below.

Belfast Harbour Police are also on the scene and while plumes of smoke can be seen across the city, the fire is not causing disruption to the nearby motorway.

