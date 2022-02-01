Helicopter rescues 18 people off ship after swaying collision in rough seas

Intense footage shows a Belgium helicopter rescuing eighteen people off a ship after a swaying collision in rough seas.

The Belgian airforce performed the rescue operation after a collision of two ships as six seamen were evacuated from one of the vessels with twelve others being rescued by other means.

Several SAR helicopters and one helicopter of the Belgian Coast Guard were apparently deployed for this operation with footage showing the dangerous waves that the brave heroes had to battle.

