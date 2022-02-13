Thousands of Belgian teachers protested working conditions and financial cuts while holding cards claiming “we are just tired” on the streets of Brussels.

The demonstration in Brussels gathered teachers and school staff from the French-speaking region of Wallonia with oversized classes and schools needing urgent repair being the main points.

“We give everything to our students. We do everything on a computer. We try to deal with questions, absences, illnesses, but we are just tired,” one teacher at the protest told Euronews.

