‘I’m not afraid of Putin,’ says Defence minister Ben Wallace

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says that he’s “not afraid” of Russian leader Vladimir Putin but he doesn’t want to see “war across Europe.”

Mr Wallace told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “I’m not afraid of Putin. I don’t want a war across the whole of Europe.”

“Do they [LBC’s listeners] want a nuclear armed Russia to be at war with all of us across Europe and the Atlantic?”, he added.

Mr.Wallace predicted “years” of resistance from the Ukrainian people even if Vladimir Putin succeeds in seizing the cities currently under heavy bombardment.

