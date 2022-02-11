Watch live as Ben Wallace hosts conference after talks with Russian Defence Minister

UK defence secretary Ben Wallace is holding a press conference after talks with Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Mr Wallace's bilateral with his Russian counterpart was the first between the two nation’s defence ministers since 2013.

It was reported that he has presented a new package of sanctions in an attempt to persuade Moscow to step back from the brink of war, amid fears they are planning an invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier today, Mr Wallace also took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall.

