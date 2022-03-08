Russia ‘built itself a trap’ in Ukraine and are ‘getting desperate’, Ben Wallace says

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “way off timetable” with the indiscriminate shelling of civilians showing the military becoming increasingly “desperate”, Ben Wallace has claimed.

Insisting the Kremlin had “built itself a trap” by waging a war and uniting the international community against Russia, Mr Wallace stressed the country’s military were facing “real logistic problems”.

The defence secretary also revealed the Ministry of Defence (MoD) would offer to support the Home Office process visas for Ukrainian refugees.

