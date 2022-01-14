Nine dead and more injured as train speeding at 40mph crashes in Bengal

At least nine passengers have died and many more left injured after a train speeding at 40mph derailed from a track in a horror crash in Bengal.

12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed from the train track as it travelled along Moynaguri in India yesterday.

Shocking video footage from the horror scene shows passengers being pulled to safety while around 35 ambulances waited to take them to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital.

The government has initiated a high-level investigation and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is due to visit the accident site this morning.

