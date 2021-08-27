Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been remanded in custody after he appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court to face charges of rape and sexual assault. The footballer, who has been suspended from his club pending an investigation, is accused of three counts of rape in October 2020, the sexual assault of a woman in January and the rape of a woman in August. No pleas were entered as the charges were put to him on Friday. He will remain in custody until he appears at Chester Crown Court on 10 September.