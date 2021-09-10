A prison van transporting Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court.

Mendy is appearing in court charged today (Friday) with four counts of rape and one sexual assault on three different women.

A prison van transporting the footballer was seen driving into the court before a male, dressed in a tracksuit, climbs out.

The prisoner covers his face before entering the building.

Mendy, 27, is accused of raping a woman three times at his home in October last year.

The French international is also accused of sexually assaulting a female in January at his home and breaking his bail conditions.