Grieving families have told The Independent about how failures in care by Nottingham University Hospitals Trust cost them their babies’ lives and left them “brutalised” by the experience of fighting for answers.

In repeated cases parents had their concerns dismissed by staff and the hospital failed to properly investigate what happened – records were inaccurate and investigation reports were changed before they were published.

A joint investigation by The Independent and Channel 4 News has uncovered dozens of baby deaths and cases of brain damage with negligence payments totalling £91 million.