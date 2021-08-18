Thousands of people have gathered in front of the German parliament in Berlin to demand EU countries offer refuge to Afghan migrants.

Many protestors held signs with simple messages including "help Afghans", "down with the Taliban" and "stop killing Afghans".

Larger banners urged EU countries to offer "safe passages" out of the nation to anyone who should require it.

The demonstration comes in the days following French president Emmanuel Macron suggesting that the continent needs to "anticipate and protect itself from a wave of migrants".