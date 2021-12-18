Bernie Sanders rallies with Kellogg’s strikers in Michigan

US Senator Bernie Sanders joined striking workers for the Kellogg’s cereal brand rallied outside of the company’s headquarters in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Friday, telling them people who are truly patriotic “love the workers.”

Roughly 1,400 workers for the company have been on strike since early October, protesting gruelling work conditions that included 12-hour days, and weeks without a single day off, as well as a two-tiered wage scale where newer employees make less.

Joe Biden has also expressed his support for the workers, writing in a letter that Mr Sanders read aloud.

