Jeff Bezos offers Nasa $2bn for lunar lander contract already awarded to SpaceX

Jeff Bezos has offered Nasa a discount of $2 billion for a contract to build a lunar landing vehicle for future missions to the moon that has already been bagged by rival Elon Musk.

In April, a $2.9 billion contract to build the landing system to carry astronauts to the surface of the moon for a planned 2024 mission was awarded to Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, rejecting Blue Origin’s bid.

Since SpaceX had the lowest bid, and a proven track record of successful orbital missions, Nasa had awarded it the contract.