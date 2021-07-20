Billionaire Jeff Bezos has thanked Amazon customers for “paying” for his space flight.

Speaking after the successful first crewed launch of his New Shepard rocket ship, Bezos said: “I want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all this.”

“Seriously, for every Amazon customer out there, thank you from the bottom of my heart. It’s very appreciated.”

Bezos was one of four crew members who crossed the Karman line on Tuesday - passing the boundary between the Earth’s atmosphere and outer space.