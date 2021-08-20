Watch live as Biden gives update on Afghanistan evacuations

President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on the evacuation of US citizens and others from Afghanistan.

On Sunday, the Taliban seized control of Kabul and in the days since, many civilians have attempted to flee from the city's airport.

Earlier this week, President Biden confirmed he stood 'squarely' behind his decision to withdraw US troops from the nation, but has since gone on to admit they could stay past the initial 31 August deadline to help with evacuations.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also be in attendance for the address, which is taking place in the White House East Room.