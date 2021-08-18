Sir Ed Davey has criticised Joe Biden’s response to the crisis in Afghanistan, suggesting the US President “showed no awareness” for over 69,000 Afghan soldiers killed in action.

On Monday, Mr Biden made an address from the White House confirming he stood “squarely” behind his decision to withdraw US troops, blaming the Afghan army for an “unwillingness” to fight the Taliban.

Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, responded to that suggestion in the House of Commons.

“When I heard president Biden blame Afghans for not fighting for their country, I couldn’t believe it, he showed no awareness for over 69,000 Afghan forces killed.”