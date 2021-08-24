Watch live as Biden makes remarks on Afghanistan after virtual G7 meeting

President Joe Biden is making remarks on the situation in Afghanistan after a virtual meeting with G7 leaders earlier on Tuesday.

Mr Biden’s statement comes after the Taliban said there would “consequences” if the US do not stick to their initial 31 August deadline of withdrawing troops, despite evacuations from Kabul potentially taking longer.

According to reports, the UK, France and others have demanded that the president holds Kabul airport past the deadline in order to get westerners and Afghan refugees to safety.

Mr Biden’s remarks, delivered three hours later than first planned, began with an update on America’s Build Back Better plan