President Joe Biden defended his decision to withdraw the US from Afghanistan as he describes the mission as "extraordinary success".

The withdrawal brings the nation’s longest war - in which nearly 50,000 Afghan civilians, 2,500 US service members, and thousands of Afghan military, police and Taliban fighters were killed - to an end.

Biden thanked the “incredible skill, bravery, and selfless courage of the United States military and our diplomats and intelligence professionals.”

He added: "We completed one of the biggest airlifts in history with more than 120,000 people evacuated to safety.”

More than 250 American citizens remain stranded in Afghanistan.