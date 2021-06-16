This is the moment US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the opening of their daylong summit in Geneva, amid tensions over human rights, Ukraine and ransomware.

The two were first greeted by the Swiss president before sitting down for a small meeting that includes just Biden, Putin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The two plan to discuss everything from cybercrime to Russia’s alleged interference in America’s elections, as well as arms control and Russia’s intrusion in Ukraine.