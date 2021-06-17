US President Joe Biden on Wednesday apologised for losing his temper when a reporter pressed him on his meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

"I owe my last questioner an apology. I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy," Biden told journalists before boarding his presidential plane for his flight back to Washington.

"To be a good reporter you … got to have a negative view on life,” he added. “You never ask a positive question."

Biden’s apology came after he snapped at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins when she asked why he thought Putin would “change,” responding: “What the hell!”