Watch live as Biden awards Medal of Honor to three soldiers

Watch live as President Biden presents the Medal of Honor to Sergeant First Class Alwyn C. Cashe, Sergeant First Class Christopher A. Celiz, and Master Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee.

The medal is given to soldiers who risk their lives going "above beyond the call of duty".

Sergeant Alwyn Cashe will be the first black service member given the award since the 9/11 tragedy. In 2001, he suffered fatal injuries rescuing fellow soldiers from a burning vehicle in Iraq. His widow will accept the posthumous award on his behalf.

