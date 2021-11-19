Joe Biden’s $1.75trn social spending plan has passed the House of Representatives, putting his agenda in the Senate’s hands.

This ends months of internecine tensions between the moderate and progressive wings of the House Democratic Caucus and puts the fate of Mr Biden’s legislative agenda in the hands of an evenly divided upper chamber.

If passed by the Senate and signed into law, the legislation would represent the largest expansion of the social safety net since President Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” agenda was enacted in the 1960s.

