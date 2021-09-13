US President Joe Biden tours wildfire damage near Sacramento, California, and highlights his push to fight climate change.

Mr.Biden has approved a disaster declaration for California and travelled their to survey the damage from recent wildfires, the White House said on Sunday.

More than 6,800 wildfires large and small have blackened an estimated 1.7 million acres within California alone this season.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently said the president wants to highlight how wildfire season now lasts all year, and that severe weather affects one in three Americans.