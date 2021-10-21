President Joe Biden has suggested the 6 January Capitol riot was "about white supremacy".

Speaking at the 10th anniversary of the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial in Washington DC, Mr Biden also put the incident in the context of other racist episodes in US history.

“Torches emerging from dark shadows in Charlottesville, carrying Nazi banners and chanting anti-semitic bile, Ku Klux Klan flags. The violent, deadly insurrection on the Capitol nine months ago, it was about white supremacy, in my opinion," he said.

"The bad news: we had a president who appealed to the prejudice. The good news is that it ripped the Band-Aid off, made it absolutely clear what's at stake."

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.