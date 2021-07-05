US President Joe Biden celebrated US Independence Day on Sunday, with video showing him and his wife Jill on the White House balcony to watch a fireworks display. Crowds packed the National Mall in Washington DC to see the spectacle.

Biden hosted the largest event yet of his presidency to commemorate the July 4 holiday and the country’s recovery from the pandemic. Speaking before a 1,000-person crowd, the president compared the declaration of independence from the British Empire in 1776 with “declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” But he acknowledged Covid had yet to be fully defeated.