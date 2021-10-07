Watch live as Biden urges people to get Covid-19 vaccine in Chicago

US President Joe Biden is to give a speech in Chicago on Thursday, as he looks to champion his vaccine mandates. The address comes after the Democrat ordered that companies with more than 100 employees needed to ensure that their staff are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, or test negative at least once a week. The September speech also saw him announce executive orders requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated. According to Biden, the full list of requirements affect around 100 million Americans, which is two thirds of all workers in the country.