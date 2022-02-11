The White House has called for all American citizens to flee Ukraine as soon as possible as they fear for their safety.

The Ukraine is currently under high threat of Russian invasion, as Putin has troops lining its borders.

Today, it was said: “We encourage all American citizens who remain in Ukraine to depart immediately, we want to be crystal clear on this point.

“Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible”.

They added: “The risk is now high enough and the threat is immediate enough.”

