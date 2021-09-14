President Joe Biden is rallying support for his massive domestic spending package with a visit to a renewable energy lab in Colorado. His trip aims to highlight how the investments in clean energy in his plan would help combat climate change.

He will tour the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Denver to cap off a two-day swing to the West, in a bid to continue linking the need to pass the spending package to the urgent threat posed by climate change. Biden spent Monday in Boise, Idaho, and Sacramento, California, receiving briefings on the devastating wildfire season.