Watch live as Biden makes statement on coronavirus vaccines

President Joe Biden is giving a statement on coronavirus vaccines as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

Last week, it was announced that booster jabs will likely soon be offered to all Americans, eight months after they receive their second vaccine dose.

Healthcare workers, nursing home residents and older people will be prioritised in a plan that is expected to begin in late September.

Meanwhile, the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) tweeted a simple message over the weekend, urging people to get vaccinated, rather than using ivermectin (a medicine used to deworm livestock) to protect themselves from Covid-19.