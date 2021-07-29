US President Joe Biden is set to announce new plans to vaccinate Americans, as the country deals with the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The former vice president will speak from the White House on Thursday to issue rules about vaccinations for federal workers, according to reports.

The speech comes the same day that the US Department of the Treasury released a statement encouraging local and state governments to use American Rescue Plan funds to provide “individual vaccine incentives” to newly vaccinated citizens - in the form of a $100 payment.