Joe Biden told reporters on Friday that he does not believe Covid-19 is here to stay, adding that "the new normal doesn't have to be."

The US president was discussing the December 2021 employment figures when he was asked if Americans have to "live with Covid forever".

"No, I don't think it's here to stay," Mr Biden said.

"Having Covid in the environment here and in the world is probably here to stay. But Covid, as we're dealing with now, is not here to stay."

He added that many "tools" are being developed to help "contain" the virus.

Sign up to our newsletters.