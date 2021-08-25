Watch live as Biden holds meeting on improving U.S. cybersecurity

President Joe Biden is meeting with members of his cabinet, his national security team and Silicon Valley leaders to discuss how to work together to collectively improve cybersecurity in the United States.

The summit marks Mr Biden’s most visible engagement yet with private-sector executives, following a wave of ransomware and other attacks targeting businesses and critical infrastructure operators in 2021.

“This meeting will highlight the scope of the challenge we face, but also the opportunities,” an official for the Biden administration said.

They also added that those attending have “the power to immediately act to improve cybersecurity” in the US.