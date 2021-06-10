Joe Biden gave a stirring speech emphasising the importance of the US’s alliances and position as a global leader as he arrived in the UK, while praising the special relationship with Britain and declaring: “The United States is back.” Speaking to US Air Force personnel and their families at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk ahead of his meeting with the G7 nations, Mr Biden vowed that his administration would reassert the US’s position as a leader on a wide range of issues, a seemingly tacit acknowledgement of the Trump administration’s efforts to withdraw from longstanding partnerships around the world.