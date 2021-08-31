Watch live as President Joe Biden addresses ending the war in Afghanistan as America withdraws from its 20-year campaign in the country.

The president is expected to express his thanks to the service members who executed the evacuation mission out of Afghanistan after the Taliban overthrew the government.

Biden is expected to explain his decision to end the war in Afghanistan after two decades, including the decisions he made since taking office to bring the war to a close.

He is set to approach how best he hopes to move forward to continue to keep the American people safe.