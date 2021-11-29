President Joe Biden was captured on video sharing words of encouragement with a girl struggling with a stutter.

Mr Biden was speaking to Avery, the niece of Rufus Gifford, who served as the US ambassador to Denmark during the second half of the Obama administration and as Mr Biden’s 2020 deputy campaign manager.

The president has spoken about his own struggle with stuttering on numerous occasions.

“I promise you it’ll go away if you just keep at it, okay?” Mr Biden tells Avery in the video.

