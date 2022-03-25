US president Joe Biden and European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen are holding a news conference after meeting in Brussels.

The two met as part of several unprecedented summits involving Nato and G7 leaders to discuss the war on Ukraine.

Biden previously said he wants Russia removed from the G20, but stressed that it is the organisation’s decision, adding that an alternative would be for Ukraine to attend as an observer.

The president also said he warned China not to help Russia.

