President Joe Biden has suggested "fundamental" change is needed regarding the Senate's controversial filibuster rule.

Speaking a day after Republicans blocked major legislation designed to secure voting rights for all Americans, Mr Biden expressed mounting frustration at the tactic which effectively gives the conservative minority a stranglehold over policy.

"We’re going to have to move to the point where we fundamentally alter the filibuster," he said.

The president later added that he would consider ending the filibuster for the issue of voting rights "and maybe more".

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.