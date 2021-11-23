President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, are visiting a soup kitchen in Washington DC ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. DC Central Kitchen is a social enterprise aimed at providing nutritious food and hands-on culinary job training to the community.

Following the visit, the First Family will head to Nantucket, Massachusetts were they will spend the rest of the Thanksgiving holiday.

