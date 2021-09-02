President Joe Biden vowed to support storm victims on Thursday after Hurricane Ida’s landfall left a path of devastation stretching from Louisiana to New York.

Speaking at the White House around midday eastern time, the president pledged federal assistance for those experiencing flood damage and power outages, while calling on the private insurance industry to honor agreements with those who fled the storm’s onslaught.

“My message to everyone affected is: We’re all in this together. The nation is here to help,” said the president.