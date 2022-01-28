President Joe Biden is speaking about infrastructure, supply chains and manufacturing during a visit to Pittsburgh, hours after a bridge collapse that has injured at least 10 people.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that Mr Biden “has been told of the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. Our team is in touch with state and local officials as they gather information about the cause of the collapse”.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that the collapse happened at roughly 6.50 am and that a gas line was cut after people could smell natural gas.

Sign up to our newsletters by clicking here