US president Joe Biden paused his speech during a rally in Georgia on Thursday after a group shouted out “end detentions now” and “abolish ICE” as he delivered his remarks. The protestors, holding a giant red flag, also chanted “communities not cages” at the drive-in event in Duluth, and were calling for his administration to end detentions at the US-Mexico border. Responding to the hecklers, Biden said: “I agree with you. I’m working on it, man, gimme another five days.” He later went on to add that there should be “no private prisons, period” and that they “should not exist”.