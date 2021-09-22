The White House has denied that President Joe Biden felt “upstaged” by Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their meeting at the Oval Office on Wednesday.

When asked by a reporter if Mr Biden ignored questions earlier in the day because he felt he had been “upstaged”, press secretary Jen Psaki rubbished the suggestion.

“I think the president has not spent a moment worrying about it,” she said.

After Mr Johnson had answered questions from British reporters, the president signalled that it was time for the US press to leave, before any journalists had time to ask him a question.