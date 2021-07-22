Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:48
Biden jokes with Republican audience member: Your dog is a democrat, I can tell
President Biden joked with a Republican audience member saying “Your dog is a democrat, I can tell”, during a town hall in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Danielle, a student of Mount St. Joseph University which hosted the event, told the President that the dog’s name was Wonder.
Mr Biden, who labelled himself as dog person said, “You’ve got a great dog there kid...but your dog is a democrat I can tell”.
The president was asked questions by the full-vaccinated audience on topics ranging from vaccine misinformation to the abolition of the filibuster.
