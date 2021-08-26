Watch live as Biden speaks after Kabul attacks kill US service members

President Joe Biden is addressing the nation following a terrorist attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Thursday.

The Pentagon have confirmed that 12 US service members were killed by two suicide bombers, with 15 more personnel injured in an attack that Isis have claimed responsibility for.

President Biden is expected to make remarks on the security situation at Hamid-Karzai International Airport, with around 1,000 American citizens still believed to be stranded in Afghanistan.

The US was initially expecting to withdraw troops and finish evacuations from Kabul by 31 August.